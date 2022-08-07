Not many years ago, state Sen. Ryan Aument visited my classroom. He was there for a photo opportunity with my students to show how technology was being used in the classrooms.

Ironically, he was there when the students had just had lessons on how to verify information using their iPads. They were taught how to find reliable sources and how to research the veracity of people’s comments. The students also had lessons on how to identify propaganda techniques.

At the time, I thought Aument was a reasonable person. In my view, time and circumstances have changed him.

I believe that Aument has been around schools long enough to know that the bills he and state Sen. Scott Martin are sponsoring (state Senate Bills 1277 and 1278), which would, in part, prohibit classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for prekindergarten through fifth grade students, make a moot point. That’s because those issues were never taught in those classes. In my view, the proposals are a propaganda stunt.

One bill would require schools to identify sexually explicit content in school curriculums and materials and notify parents. I believe that this, too, is a moot point. The only content that this bill would apply to is the human development information that we give girls and boys, and parents are always told about the information and can preview the video with their children. So, there again, this was more of the same, a waste of time and a propaganda stunt.

Maybe the newspaper could give readers information on reliable websites for verifying information and identifying propaganda techniques. Of course, people first have to care about truthfulness.

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township