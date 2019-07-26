The July 23 editorial, “Spin machine,” appropriately took our state government to task for the copious amount ($10 million) of taxpayer money used to annually fund “legislative communications.”
Supposedly aimed at keeping their constituents informed, in reality it is a reelection fund for incumbents, the editorial appropriately points out. Extremely well-done, in my humble opinion.
Where the editorial lost me was the line, “But information not vetted by journalists can be more akin to propaganda than news.”
Any objective reading of almost any political reporting in today’s divided society demonstrates little distinction between those two words anymore. Too many “journalists” think we are obligated to their truth, not the actual truth.
I point to the column (“For migrants, a light within the darkness”) adjacent to the editorial, written by E.J. Dionne, who writes, “in these mean and ghastly times” and “in this difficult hour for religion,” some evangelical Christians are horrified by the notion that many in their ranks actually support this president. Now President Donald Trump is creating religious strife? Is this not the definition of propaganda?
LNP does a great job in this brilliant and vastly diverse community. I may sometimes disagree with its editorials, but I am familiar enough with my own political prejudices to accept it, knowing all opinion is imperfect, and that no one has a monopoly on the truth.
The chink in its armor, as with so much of the media on all sides of the political divide, is the inherent belief that it knows better than the rest of us.
Tom Daniels
Landisville