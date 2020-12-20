I am writing in response to Bill Adams’ column in the Dec. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“The Republican Party still can be trusted in Lancaster County”).

Adams seems determined to pretend the Republican Party, especially the local party, has not changed one bit under Donald Trump’s presidency. Adams believes that those in this current crop of GOP legislators are principled elected officials.

Let me point out the news from earlier this month to disabuse him and other Republicans living with that fanciful notion. Members of the Republican state House delegation from Lancaster County, including state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, signed a letter asking the Pennsylvania congressional delegation to do for them what they cannot do themselves: reject the slate of Joe Biden electors who were already certified in accordance with state law.

Why are they asking members of Congress to do their dirty work? Seemingly because President Donald Trump told them to and because they have neither the fortitude nor the principles to buck his orders.

Mr. Adams, if that’s not proof-positive of the degeneracy that’s infected your party down to the deepest grassroots, then I cannot imagine what other evidence you require.

Sally Lyall

Lancaster Township