A July 16 letter (“Letters seem to be edited with bias”) ends with the following statement: “Finally, on a regular basis, liberals accuse Trump of lying. They have yet to provide any proof.”
No proof that Trump lies? Seriously? There is plenty of proof. We watch and hear him on video and read his tweets, which are fraught with outright lies. He regularly denies having said or tweeted something that has been recorded.
So what does he do? He claims the news is fake. This is a psychological symptom of narcissists. When caught lying, they will deny the lies and instead accuse others of being the liars, thereby deflecting the focus from their own lies.
Trump’s followers seem to believe his spoken and tweeted claims that only he is telling the truth and everyone else is lying. It is very easy to find evidence of his many lies on the internet. There is a list of more than 10,000 of them that have been verified. One can find in one place almost every lie and where and when he said it.
Some proven Trump lies:
Former President Barack Obama was not born in America. I will release my taxes. Mexico will pay for the wall. I won’t have time for golfing. I will not benefit from the tax cut.
Proof is available for all.
Susan Trofatter
Lancaster Township