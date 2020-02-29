Here we go again. The writer of the Feb. 15 letter “My point about Christmas” can’t let go about the front page of the newspaper and Christmas. To her, I wish happiness, good health and long life. Just because the front page recognized the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. does not prove her point. The federal recognition of a birthday is not the same as the recognition of a religious event. Dec. 25 is used to celebrate such an event, but the actual historical date of Jesus’ birth is not known.
If you believe the supreme being of the universe impregnated a young virgin to produce a live birth in human form — good for you. Are you trying to convince the rest of the nearly 8 billion people on Earth? Good luck. When all Christian denominations agree on doctrinal detail, then we can have a conversation.
No one is taking away your religious freedom to worship. Go to church. Go to Sunday school. Go to Bible study. If you are secure in your religious convictions, your beliefs don’t need to be splashed across the front page. It is not the role of the government to promote a religious belief, or the role of our public school system or the role of the local newspaper (which does provide a Faith & Values section every week).
For the Bible quoters out there, please reconsider Matthew 6:5-8.
Michael Patterson
West Lampeter Township