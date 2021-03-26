It has been nice to see small changes in how the General Assembly in Harrisburg is handling its opportunity to make changes in the redistricting process before the census data arrives.

First, the Legislative Apportionment Commission was chosen and announced in a timely fashion and will be composed of the majority and minority leaders of both chambers. They should compromise to choose a fifth tiebreaker. If they do not, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will select the fifth member.

The chair of the State Government Committee, state Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill, proposed Senate Bill 441, defining the qualifications of that fifth member. That bill precisely mirrors language in Senate Bill 222 (the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act) proposed by state Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Lehigh, which is a good thing.

More good news is on the new state-operated redistricting website unveiled recently (redistricting.state.pa.us). This shows there is perhaps some serious thought about how to share information with voters. The public now has access to shapefiles and data used in mapping going back 100 years.

Unfortunately, a tool from the previous website has been removed — the ability to see how a district has changed over time. Hopefully, this tool will show up again soon.

State Sen. Jake Corman, the president pro tempore, said after the bipartisan Legislative Reapportionment Commission was announced, “Our reapportionment process has a long history of bipartisan compromise, and I look forward to seeing the voices of Pennsylvanians reflected fairly in our district lines.”

We’d like that to be true. We just haven’t seen that in the past. Passing the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act would make sure we see it in the future.

Fair Districts PA has mobilized more than 600 volunteers to reach out to legislators across the state to insist on transparency and public input in the redistricting process by passing the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act. So far, legislators are receptive, with 38 co-sponsors in the state House and 14 already in the state Senate.

These signs of growth are the first green shoots of change we have seen after a decade of winter. Transparency is key to election integrity, and election integrity begins with fair maps.

