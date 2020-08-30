Regarding the Aug. 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Cleaning up the past”:

This was an interesting article about an emerging $14M project to remove sediment left by settlers in the Little Conestoga Creek.

If asked properly, I believe the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would probably complete the project in less than a year, at little cost to local taxpayers.

Beyond this, progressive tractor farmers stand ready to reclaim thousands of tons of sediment from local ponds in the upper reaches of the Conestoga River. The farmers regularly did this at their own expense until the state Department of Environmental Protection permitting process became more costly than the value of the recovered topsoil.

As things stand now, I believe Gov. Tom Wolf’s state Department of Environmental Protection is doing great harm by adding needless cost to useful projects.

Joe Heller

New Holland