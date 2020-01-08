The November 2019 election resulted in the defeat of Manheim Township Commissioners Dave Heck and Al Kling, who were seeking a third term. This was most unfortunate, because I consider them to be among the most effective and qualified to have served over the years. They not only held the line on taxes but reduced the township’s debt substantially.
It would appear that a major cause of their defeat was their approval of the Oregon Village project. During the hearings, the commissioners secured 19 special conditions that benefited the township and/or improved the project.
Here are several:
1. The developer is responsible for about $6 million in road improvements and traffic signals.
2. A new pedestrian path will connect to Landis Homes.
3. A significant amount of farmland will be preserved as a result of the transferable development rights the developer will be required to purchase.
As one who served as a commissioner for 10 years and was responsible for developing our first comprehensive plan in 1967, I believe it’s correct that there was no legitimate reason to deny this request, because it conformed to the comprehensive plan and zoning enacted by a previous administration. In fact, I believe that had the commissioners rejected the project, the Hurst family would have gone to court and won. Had they won in court, they wouldn’t have been required to meet the 19 aforementioned conditions.
Heck and Kling were not willing to risk the loss of benefits to residents. Unfortunately, this observation never was made public prior to the election.
Frank C. Fryburg
Manheim Township