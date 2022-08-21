It is abundantly clear to me that radical progressives are revolutionists who are at war with our freedom. In my view, free speech is their enemy and they gravitate toward political correctness in order to scrutinize and condemn the words we use that are not in compliance with their dangerous woke agenda. Another of their egregious endeavors appears to be replacing the ABCs with the CRTs in order to indoctrinate our children.

Progressives also seem to be obsessed with defunding our nation’s bravest — in order to advance their ominous agenda, it seems they must create a chaotic and lawless society that will enable them to change the face of freedom. Perhaps we should consider defunding the progressive politicians.

Rational Americans are well aware of the need to protect the environment, but, unfortunately, progressive ideologues have shamefully radicalized global warming. With few exceptions these pretentious, save-the-planet hypocrites use gas-powered vehicles, fly around in private jets and live in air-conditioned comfort. Their hypocrisy runneth over.

Every thriving democracy needs law and order, and I believe that it’s undeniable that the violence in our cities is the modus operandi of soft-on-crime progressive politicians. Their radicalism is unsettling to me, especially when I recall the stories told to me by family members who fled communist Cuba. In my view, there are frightening similarities between Cuba’s fall into oblivion and the path taken by Marxist-inspired progressives who are entrenched within our political arena.

We are blessed to live in the land of the free, and we should never take our freedom for granted.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township