In 2010, progressive Democrats were told to vote for “Obamacare” as a steppingstone to their preferred choice, single-payer “Medicare for All.” A decade later, a single-payer system is nowhere in sight and much of traditional Medicare for the elderly has been privatized. While “Obamacare” did help some of the uninsured, the big winners were the insurance and pharmaceutical industries. The big losers were working Americans, who continued to be saddled with the highest prices and the messiest health care bureaucracy in the industrialized world.

Once again, progressive Democrats, as well as most Americans, are being pressured to support what I view as a corporate-friendly infrastructure bill and postpone their preferred agenda — paid family leave, negotiated Medicare drug prices, taxes on billionaires and substantial climate change initiatives.

If history repeats itself and only the infrastructure bill passes in Congress, corporations will be the big winners. The Democratic Party establishment will survive in its usual emasculated form, the American people will continue their disillusionment with government and half of us, in my opinion, will vote for a fascist Republican demagogue.

Progressives should take a lesson from the past. Appeasement with corporate-owned legislators, whether Republican or Democrat, will never further the progressive agendas that most Americans favor. When progressives compromise, it makes it more difficult for the average American to discern who has their best interest at heart. By refusing to cooperate with the corporate infrastructure agenda, progressives will clarify that their interest aligns with most Americans — and not the rich and powerful.

William Davidson, M.D.

Jonestown