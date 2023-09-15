Work together? A letter in the Sept. 11 LNP | LancasterOnline suggests that we “End divisions and work together.”

The letter writer goes on to describe “anti-everything progressives ... who are eager to transform America into a socialist wasteland of government control”; “progressive politicians (who) apparently don’t care”; and “progressives (who) appear determined to change the face of freedom” and “are definitely not fans of free speech.”

This does not sound like the writer really wants to “work together.”

Rather the writer would seemingly like to dwell under the illusion that all of our problems suddenly appeared within the past two years and that the culprits causing all of our problems are “progressives.”

I guess there was no crime, either, until President Joe Biden was elected in 2020.

The writer’s opinion is based largely on the word of “family members who fled communist Cuba.”

Calling people names (as Donald Trump is wont to do) and blaming everything under the sun on one group will not lead to “working together.”

Without progressives, we would not have Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or our U.S. highway system. I would also like to know where “the best health care in the world” is — as promised to us by “conservative” Trump during his presidency. Where is Trump’s “progressive” plan for that?

Carol Westfall

Christiana