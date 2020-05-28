While the statement “inside every progressive is a tyrant screaming to get out” may be a bit extreme, it is certainly not without merit. In fact, simply changing “every progressive” to “many progressives” transforms that observation into a spot-on truth.

The evidence is everywhere — from politics, to academia, to the mainstream media.

In the political world, it is now on grand display as progressive governors such as Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom and Tom Wolf move aggressively to curtail the freedoms of their constituents during the current pandemic.

In academia, the censorship of conservatives by leftist professors has transformed many of our institutions of higher learning into little more than institutions of higher leftist indoctrination.

In the mainstream media, tyranny is evidenced by the ignoring or cavalier dismissal of news stories that run counter to the progressive narrative. “Obamagate” and the scandal-plagued career of Joe Biden are just two examples.

And we cannot ignore that what I view as the progressive Opinion staff of LNP | LancasterOnline too often succumbs to that “screaming tyrant” by altering or refusing to publish conservative letters, as attested to by several letter writers and not denied by the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion staff.

Paint them into a corner with challenging questions about one of their favorite ideological positions — as I did regarding a rejected letter submitted Oct. 17, 2019 — and their inner tyrants will come screaming out and you will be silenced.

Evidence? In addition to that letter, not one of my subsequent letters has been published.

Linford Youndt

Lititz

Editor’s note: We do not censor points of view. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions, including those critical of the media.