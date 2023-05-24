The current atmosphere of a nation divided should alarm all Americans. The progressive movement in America appears to be gaining momentum among the most vulnerable thinkers. The agenda appears to divide us, not strengthen us.

One of the most egregious endeavors of progressive devotees includes removing God from our public language. The power of prayer and the strength of our religious beliefs pose the greatest threats to their obvious socialist agenda.

Progressive ideologues within our judicial system are changing America’s landscape. Crime is rampant and violent repeat offenders are rarely held accountable. In the midst of this nationwide violence, progressives spew hatred for our nation’s police heroes. Law and order is their nemesis, because a law-abiding society is not so easily manipulated by their progressive mindset.

Socialist-inspired progressives constantly use the word “equity” to highlight the sins of our past and to divide America, instead of focusing on how far we have journeyed to correct our past. We are blessed with successful people of every race, ethnicity and religion. All it takes to live the American dream is a strong work ethic and the drive to achieve our goals.

The current climate of political correctness is the brainchild of the progessive movement. They want “Big Brother” government to control our lives and censor our speech. Perhaps they should all move to Cuba.

I sincerely hope that those who are at war with freedom will stop the drama and start showing gratitude for the privilege of being Americans.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township