With Pennsylvania likely to lose one of its U.S. House seats after this year’s census, it’s more important than ever to ensure that our congressional representation accurately reflects the will of voters. That can’t happen unless we remove legislators from the district-drawing process.
I applaud Lancaster County’s state senators, Scott Martin and Ryan Aument, for signing on as two of the first co-sponsors of state Senate Bill 1023, which will create an independent citizens commission to draw Pennsylvania’s congressional districts. In supporting this bill, the senators are acknowledging the conflict of interest inherent in the current process, and affirming the conclusions of the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice, which found that independent citizens commissions “can significantly reduce many of the worst abuses associated with redistricting.”
Hopefully, the senators will also sponsor the companion bill, SB 1022, which will do the same for state legislative districts. Those districts have even more potential for malfeasance, because state representatives and senators can draw districts to benefit themselves, instead of just benefiting their party. The districts of Martin and Aument pretty evenly divide Lancaster County, but there are many state districts that pay little respect to municipal or county boundaries.
The Pennsylvania Senate recently proved it could pass major electoral reforms, with a bill that would alter how the lieutenant governor is elected. Redistricting reform is one of the most popular reforms among voters across the state and across ideological lines. Big change is difficult, but with the support of leaders like Martin and Aument, we can achieve it!
Alex Rich
Manheim Township