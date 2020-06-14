Another example of reprehensible policing tragically reminds us that we still have more work to end the terrible story of racism in America.

Every time this happens, we make some progress. There are now more black mayors and more black chiefs of police than ever before; community-based policing is becoming the norm; and body cameras are now in widespread use.

With all that and more, the deadly act of one police officer — surrounded by other officers who inexplicably failed to intervene — set off nationwide protests for justice.

Two easy changes: We need a national ban on the use of neck restraints of any sort, and we need police training that emphasizes shared culpability for all on-scene tragedies.

In cities across the country, including Lancaster, we also see images of police officers taking a knee to show their support for the people who are in the streets to peaceably protest the brutal injustice we witnessed in Minneapolis.

Sadly, there are other more sinister forces seemingly taking advantage of the situation: extremists who want to sow chaos, looters out to make a score and an unchecked White House using any means to achieve its ends.

We need the overwhelming number of peaceful demonstrators, as well as the good police officers in this country, to help stop the looters and the extremists. And then we need the people to change the occupant of the White House in November.

Eric Kearsley

West Lampeter Township