To the writer of the Nov. 13 letter “Nation closer to socialism”:

Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, roads, interstates, the Food and Drug Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, public schools, public universities, the National Institutes of Health, car inspections, local health boards, food stamps, the IRS and so much more are all, in my view, socialistic programs that we the citizens invest in so we can live better lives.

We contribute for the common good. Socialism means we share. We share the bread and we protect each other and the land — and that is good. By the way, I am a Democrat. If President Donald Trump had won the election, I would be depressed, but I really would not riot or loot.

Carol Westfall

Sadsbury Township