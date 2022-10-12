Faith. Family. Freedom.

Three simple words that seem to speak to the very essence of this political divide in America today.

The radical leftists who I believe have taken over Washington, D.C., our educational system, the mainstream media and the entertainment industry are actively seeking to undermine these three values, which reside at the very core of what America essentially stands for.

Though many have been deceived — programmed to dance without questioning the song of this dangerous pied piper — countless others see clearly.

Charles Stouff

Martic Township