In the May 11 letter “Traffic stops are necessary,” the writer mentions that a routine stop captured Timothy McVeigh.

After committing a heinous crime, McVeigh was taken alive. Dylann Roof killed nine people who were praying in church and was apprehended at a traffic stop and later given a Burger King meal by police.

Sandra Bland was stopped in Texas for failing to use her turn signal, only to have the officer pull a Taser on her as the incident escalated. She was found hanged in her jail cell three days after her arrest. Daunte Wright was pulled over for an expired registration tag and fatally shot by a police officer. Both Bland and Wright were Black.

Countless other Black and Latino Americans are stopped because of the color of their skin. My question is this: When will this country treat all of its citizens equally?

Profiling leads to a pattern that’s complicit in wrongdoing — instead of healing and due process under the law. It’s not about being stopped while driving or walking. We just don’t want to be killed when we are.

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster