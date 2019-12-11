In his testimony to the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 20, European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified under oath that “everyone was in the loop, it was no secret.” He, of course, was referring to the fact that “relevant decision-makers” at the National Security Council and State Department knew about efforts to push Ukraine for investigations in exchange for a White House visit.
Put another way, quid pro quo. “Relevant decision-makers” included Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting chief of staff Mike Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.
Pence and Pompeo swore an oath stating, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter.”
By refusing to testify as to what they know, which I think would be considerable, they are obfuscating the facts brought forth in the investigation and violating their oath of office. Their evasive actions, intended to keep them from being held accountable for their involvement and to assuage the wishes of President Donald J. Trump, amount to a profile of cowardice, not a profile in courage. Shame on them.
Edward Gemind
Lancaster Township