E. Fletcher McClellan, a political science professor at Elizabethtown College, had two political essays backing what seemed to me to be a very liberal, Democratic point of view recently published in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Mulling the election outlook and what might come next,” Nov. 1, and “On dashed expectations, polling failures and saving democracy,” Nov. 8).

I graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in the class of 1966. Both Elizabethtown and F&M are very fine liberal arts colleges. Years ago, my history professor answered a question about politics and students in this way when he was asked of his own political affiliation one day in class: As a professor, if students know your political affiliation you have failed as a professor. Professors are here to help students think for themselves, not think like you.

I am surprised that Elizabethtown College allows a member of its faculty to have something of a very biased political nature published in our local newspaper. I’m sure some of his students have read them. I would hope the professors of my alma mater would show more restraint and teach the values of an excellent liberal arts college, as my history professor did when I attended F&M.

Richard Gunning

Manheim Township