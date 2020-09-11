Given the recent unrest and chaos in some American cities, I have watched quite a few YouTube videos in which Black Lives Matter protesters and possibly anti-fascist protesters shout “f--- you” continuously.

I am reminded of J.D. Salinger’s novel, “The Catcher in the Rye.” In it, the protagonist notices the phrase “f--- you” written above the subway entrance as he bemoans that our society will degenerate to the point where that phrase may be written on his tombstone.

The point? How far have we fallen when protesters can seemingly only shout that epithet instead of voicing their point intelligently? And they want us to comprehend what their cause is all about. That is the real tragedy of these groups, in my view. Their only point seems to be profanity, not reason.

John Hart

East Earl Township