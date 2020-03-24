Profane campaign signs popping up (letter) Mar 24, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print “TRUMP 2020 F--- Your Feelings” signs have shown up around town.This is an acceptable public display in a front yard? Wow. Jon RutterLancaster Township Today's Top Stories Rob Grote of The Districts to play new album acoustically on Instagram Live today 1 hr ago Conestoga Valley accepts $52M bids for new Huesken Middle School 1 hr ago Salisbury officials: Watch what you flush or it may cost you 1 hr ago Schreiber at risk without income during coronavirus outbreak; other nonprofits face uncertainty 1 hr ago Pa. legislature pledges transparency as it prepares to vote remotely on coronavirus relief 1 hr ago Playgrounds, park facilities close in attempt to protect public from COVID-19 virus 1 hr ago Want to make pizza at home? Check out this recipe and videos [Stay-Put Cooking] 1 hr ago The Latest: US officials working on $2 trillion rescue deal 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Donald Trump Campaign Election Campaign Signs