I don’t know where to begin with what I view as all of the corrosive partisan misinformation in Stuart Wesbury’s April 20 op-ed (“Biden hasn’t learned from Trump’s economy”).

First, Wesbury seems to be stuck in the supply-side economic theory of Reaganomics, which has been debunked by many. President Ronald Reagan was the godfather of deficit spending and debt, tripling the national debt under his term.

Wesbury complains about the Obama/Biden administration’s economic record and praises that of former President Donald Trump.

Obama/Biden took over during the great recession they inherited from President George W. Bush. In my view, they did an incredible job rescuing the economy — even with all the GOP resistance to the stimulus package and stacking it with tax cuts instead direct spending. Most economists said that stimulus package was way too small.

Wesbury writes that, during Obama’s eight years and Trump’s first three, the average deficit spending was $800 billion per year. But he failed to mention that in Obama’s first three years, the economy was digging out from the Bush recession. For the next four years, Obama/Biden’s yearly deficit spending went down steadily below the average.

After Trump was elected, the yearly deficit skyrocketed because of the foolish $1.9 trillion dollar tax cut for the rich — all before COVID-19

I believe the most egregious misinformation by Wesbury was bringing up the right-wing cable news talking point of “Why work when you can make more staying home?” In my view, Wesbury doesn’t know how unemployment works.

Kenneth Eissner

Manheim Township