First, regarding “draining the swamp.” Rather than drain it, former President Donald Trump filled it to the brim with unqualified people — some with no experience in the area of appointment and many designated as “acting.” As such, they didn’t have to face Senate confirmation.

As far as corruption goes, Trump never gave up being involved in his businesses, raised rates at his hotels and ignored the Constitution’s emoluments clause. The Chinese government granted numerous trademarks to companies linked to his daughter, Ivanka Trump. Trump’s family benefited financially on many levels.

We are not, in the words of a Feb. 14 letter writer (“Grateful for former President Trump”) under a “world system of government.” But we are part of a global economy, which Trump seemingly never understood.

God forbid he ever runs and loses again.

Bruce Kalas

East Hempfield Township