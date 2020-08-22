Here is another complaint that I have with the current Trump administration. Its members are always whining how the Democrats want to promote all kinds of socialist programs to help the underprivileged people of our country. The Republicans are seemingly not interested in helping these people, because they are always saying we are overspending our federal budget.

However, they will allow President Donald Trump to hire and fire people at will if they do not do Trump’s bidding. The constant turnover of government employees is so costly, especially with all the generous benefits given.

In addition, the people Trump appoints or installs in all these various positions are, in my view, mostly not qualified to do their jobs — for example, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. All these people were big contributors to the Trump campaign.

Charles Roehm

Penn Township