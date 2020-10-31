These characteristics associated with President Donald Trump are indefensible, in my view:

The president believes he knows more than the experts, (“I alone can fix it”), so he doesn’t read intelligence reports. His arrogance reflects his disregard for medical professionals’ advice and scientific findings pertaining to climate change. He has failed in my view to deal sufficiently with the pandemic or unemployment.

The president’s words seemingly reveal his racial bias. He makes no effort in resolving the racial conflicts involving law enforcement and communities.

The president withdrew from multiple international agreements, claiming some were too expensive. These decision might endanger peace in Europe, a result that would be much more costly.

The president has been impeached, and seemingly continues to violate the Hatch Act, the Constitution’s emoluments clause and a federal anti-nepotism statute.

Barry Levine’s book, “All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator,” mentions dozens of sexual assault allegations involving the president.

The president calls the press, which is indispensable to democracy, a hoax. Meanwhile, he has made more than 20,000 untrue statements. His staff turnover is very high, and multiple former members of his staff have been found guilty in criminal cases.

I believe Trump epitomizes a sociopathic personality.

Larry R. Widdoss

Manor Township