The Aug. 11 Sunday LNP article (“A need for speed”) about high-speed internet does not give me much hope. I live in the rural area between Elizabethtown and Maytown. I’m paying $65 a month for CenturyLink’s “high-speed” DSL connection that was sold to me as a 3 Mbps connection, but I only get 2.5 Mbps according to SpeedTest. I recently contacted CenturyLink about the slow speed, and the service representative said that is considered “high-speed internet” and is the best the company can do in this rural area.
Currently, CenturyLink is offering only 1.5 Mbps at $45 a month in my area. Its website calls this “high-speed internet.” The service rep said 3 Mbps is no longer offered because it can’t be achieved, and said there currently is no plan to upgrade service in this area because of the sparse population. I'm paying an extra $25 for a 1 Mbps bump in speed.
Julian Richter
Elizabethtown