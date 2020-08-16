The Aug. 9 Perspective section of LNP | LancasterOnline featured a column by Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post (“It’s Trump’s fault we can’t reopen all schools safely”).

This column regurgitates Trump quotes from unknown times, such as, “This thing’s going away.” Robinson didn’t quote Dr. Anthony Fauci’s early statement that the United States needn’t worry about the virus in China.

Revealingly, Robinson didn’t mention House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s complaint about Trump closing our borders to Chinese citizens, or Joe Biden calling Trump xenophobic, or that Fauci and Biden later agreed with the need for the travel restrictions Trump imposed.

Has Robinson forgotten that Fauci said in April that Trump listened to initial recommendations from him and Dr. Deborah Birx about controlling the virus?

Robinson failed to mention that pediatricians originally advocated school reopenings — seemingly until the media spread fear. Nowhere does he mention that many schools began opening as early as May in Europe, with few problems of the virus spreading among teachers and students. Nowhere does Robinson mention Sweden, the country that closed nothing and only protected older residents. Their death rate from COVID-19 is similar to those of surrounding countries.

Robinson’s last paragraph is surprisingly revealing: “I’m afraid the virus won’t ‘go away’ until Trump does.”

Does he mean that, should the Democrats win in November, they and the media will discover that sick people are suffering from “the flu,” and the novel coronavirus will magically recede?

N.J. Huss

West Lampeter Township