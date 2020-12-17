Lie, lie, lie. That’s seemingly all President Donald Trump has done since he’s been in office. He is, in my opinion, the worst president we’ve ever had. All he thinks about is himself. He reportedly goes a long time between attending COVID-19 meetings.

He said the virus would disappear after the election. Which year’s election was he talking about?

My heart and prayers go out to all who have lost family and friends from this virus. Does it not bother Trump? So far I don’t get any indication that it does.

I’m amazed that all the people who lost a loved one have not banded together and sued Trump. Of course, when he’s out of office he might have financial problems. But then I suspect he’ll lie and cheat to get out of them.

Trump should have been transparent and told us more about COVID-19. We could have prepared. The people didn’t panic; Trump did.

Now Trump won’t concede when he lost the presidential election to Joe Biden. Trump is now showing his true self. Of course, he’s been doing that for four years. Trump and his cronies claim falsely that Biden stole the election.

Concede, Trump. You’re only hurting the people and country. You’re making a fool of yourself. Grow up.

Unfortunately, Trump’s family, inner circle and congressional supporters keep enabling him. Republicans need to stop him.

Shirley Rahe

East Donegal Township