What a way to start the day. I unfolded my Sunday LNP on April 10 while having breakfast to see that the former president of our crazy country is endorsing Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary (“Trump backs Oz for seat,” The Associated Press).

The cardiothoracic surgeon and TV celebrity is running for office. I once enjoyed watching “The Dr. Oz Show,” but that was before some of his topics were beyond the realm of belief.

For him to declare residency in Pennsylvania when he seems mostly to live in New Jersey is something I have a problem with. Oz has lived in New Jersey for many years and only recently began to reside (on occasion) in our state.

It’s true that there are not many requirements for registering as a Pennsylvania resident, but please do not believe that Oz loves it here. I believe that he loves the possibility of running for office.

Please, if nothing else, look at who has given Oz his support — an obnoxious, crude, womanizing former president. I think that says it all.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township