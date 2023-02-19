Regarding the Feb. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective column “Recognizing the mental health care needs of Black women” by Starleisha Michelle Gingrich:

I wholeheartedly agree on the need for mental health services for women — of all colors. Yet it is the prevailing, nauseating and offensive messages bombarding female adolescents that I find most disturbing. In my view, Megan Thee Stallion’s messages are some of the most obscene.

The column states that Megan Thee Stallion has championed mental health resources for women. That’s excellent. Yet how do we reconcile that with her foul lyrics, which are unprintable in any newspaper and are further accentuated by what I believe to be degrading videos? The question must be asked: What do girls take away from it all — the repercussions, the mental health aspects, the dysfunctional relationships, women’s integrity?

Simone Biles and Aretha Franklin were also highlighted in the Feb. 12 column, to which I say, “Hallelujah — two American treasures deserving of all our praise and highest respect!” I can hang my hat on their credentials and achievements. Again, I agree about women’s mental health services, but not with one of the individuals that the columnist highlights as a poster child.

Daniel Newhard

Elizabeth Township