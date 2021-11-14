I am very upset by the op-ed by E. Fletcher McClellan (“Assessing the state of democracy in the US,” Nov. 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

Most of what he said was very good historically, and I’m pretty sure that it can all be verified. But then he got into what is going on today and said things that I believe can’t be verified — unless you just talk to people who think like him.

I’m referring to McClellan’s comment that the “Republican Party has been radicalized.” There’s no proof of that, in my view. He wrote that Republicans “refuse to condemn acts of domestic terrorism.” Exactly who has done that?

Just because McClellan thinks some things are domestic terrorism doesn’t make it so. If he’s referring to Jan. 6, I don’t know of anyone who hasn’t condemned that. It was awful and should never have happened. McClellan also wrote that Republicans “deny science, invent their own truth and politicize lifesaving vaccinations.” Again, I ask, who exactly has said those things?

I believe that McClellan wrote a very informative article and then used it to spout his own unsubstantiated, biased beliefs — seemingly thinking he can get away with it because he’s a professor of political science.

These types of opinion pieces are showing up all the time in this newspaper, with no one objecting. I know opinions are certainly allowed, but lies shouldn’t be.

Mary Miller

East Donegal Township