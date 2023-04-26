The publication of the April 19 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Military can lead on mining projects” reveals hypocrisy on the part of your Opinion editors.

There are a number of statements made in that letter that, for anyone willing to spend five minutes researching, are blatantly false.

Not only are they false, but nowhere in the letter does the Opinion editor insert “in my opinion” in order to disqualify their veracity.

The letter writer, when referring to the availability of cobalt, manganese and lithium, states that “Unlike oil, gas and coal, these minerals can be found all over America.”

You have to be living under a rock to not know this is false. In the case of lithium alone, not only is the United States not a major producer, but it is one of the dirtiest minerals to mine. Its extraction is much dirtier than the extraction of oil. Do we ramp up production of a polluter in order to clean up the environment?

My purpose for writing is not to demean clean energy. It is to point out the hypocrisy of both the radical “Greenies” for their ignorance of the facts and the press for its suppression of facts. Maybe a bit more honesty in publishing might change the opinion of the public when it comes to the press.

Guy Burkholder II

West Hempfield Township