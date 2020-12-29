I couldn’t help but notice the editorial you published on Dec. 19 from The Philadelphia Inquirer concerning COVID-19 in the state prisons (“COVID-19 imposes new death sentence in prison”).

The part of the editorial that didn’t make much sense was this statement: “People incarcerated in Pennsylvania don't have the ability to make choices that will keep them safe.”

It would seem to me that had these incarcerated people made the choice not to commit the crime that got them put in prison in the first place, they wouldn’t have to worry about the state keeping them safe.

But this was just some editorial board’s opinion. I’m beginning to think that most editorial writers don’t have any more common sense than the prisoners mentioned in this Inquirer editorial.

This same editorial also stated that prisoners will get the vaccine after health care workers and long-term care residents. It’s not surprising that this state would seemingly take care of criminals before law-abiding citizens, but it is sad.

Don Carson

East Earl Township