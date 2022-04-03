In my view, just about anyone who can legitimately claim to be a quality journalist knows that too much of what passes for fact on Fox News is bunk. Whatever you call it — propaganda, pro-authoritarianism, a sick version of “entertainment,” not-so-slick racism or wretchedly incompetent manure — it is tearing at the fabric of our country.

Sometimes, when Fox deals with an issue in my wheelhouse, I get upset because I realize that if I didn’t know a good bit about the subject, I just might swallow what Fox is dishing out. The network mouthpieces make their presentations sound credible at times by misrepresenting rumor as fact, by omitting a key piece of information or by giving a stamp of authenticity to a dubious source.

Fox News hosts gossip like disgruntled, drunken idiots in a bar, assuring anyone who will listen that they really know what they’re talking about. Rather than challenge someone with facts, they often cut them off mid-sentence and hurl insults or innuendo.

And if you compare Fox’s experts to those on other networks, you’ll see that Fox generally is presenting B-listers.

I hope more Americans begin to realize that if they stop watching Fox, ratings will go down; advertisers will melt away; Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and others will lose power; conspiracy theories will lose their grip; logical thinking will gain favor; the Russians will lose a big repository for their misinformation; and Ukraine’s road to peace just might get a little shorter.

To me, that sounds like a better world.

Ron Rogers

East Hempfield Township