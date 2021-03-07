I want my community to be honest again. There remain terms and phrases within everyday conversations that are deliberately contested. Liberal. Socialism. Critical race theory. Defund the police. Election results. Christian. Green New Deal. Jesus Christ. Thoughts and prayers.

But wait, there’s more!

For instance, I am troubled when those who self-identify as conservatives define “socialism” on their terms, in a way that sets up their own beliefs to win. If the right can successfully define the left as wanting to impose Venezuelan totalitarianism onto the U.S., then it’s easy and the conversation is over, right? Who would want that?

It is also easy for some on the left to define “Christian” as part of a group that seeks to replace the Constitution with some sort of Taliban-esque theocratic state. Again, conversation over.

Do you see the problem?

Sadly, few want to believe the other side is capable of defining terms, too; few want to believe the other side is human. It’s easier to have “straw man” opposition (misdefining their position) so that they can easily be defeated. This is a problem and lacks the element of concern for your neighbor.

Let’s stop talking and listen to each other. Let’s ask questions for clarification. By first defining our terms, we can prevent misrepresentation by those with whom we disagree. Don’t let others steal your ability to define. This will not fully unite our divided communities, but I think it’s a great place to start. I’d just really like to trust my community again.

Christopher Martin

Ephrata