In my view, the Cal Thomas column that appeared in the April 27 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Returning power to the people”) is fraught with inconsistency.

Thomas claims that the federal government is bloated, out of control and is limiting our personal freedoms. Then he points out that the reason we keep electing Democrats is because we are addicted to “getting stuff.”

Where does he suppose we “got” the highway system, dams, bridges, Social Security, public education and virtually everything that makes life livable? Thomas seemingly wants to return power to the people, yet considers them unable to choose correctly.

You can’t have it both ways. The people have chosen. Read the polls, step out of your echo chamber and understand that we are trying to create a society that is kind, supportive and sensible.

Falling back on the argument “but the Founding Fathers thought ...” is specious. The Founding Fathers had no way of comprehending the world we live in. And if Thomas found himself back in their era, I believe he would be unable to cope with the reality of life almost 300 years ago.

Time moves on, and if Thomas and his ilk aren’t interested in building a better way, they should get out of the way of those who actually have an interest in the future and are trying to build a better one.

I’d also advise obstructionist Republicans to stop wasting our time and money with their efforts in the courts and legislatures to overturn the last election and seemingly rig future elections. And, indeed, understand that we have returned power to the people — all the people.

Amy Mozingo

Lititz