I can’t believe how much damage the Biden-Harris administration has seemingly caused to the country in just over four months. I believe it took President Jimmy Carter a couple years to create this much havoc.

Gas prices have risen significantly; inflation is roaring back; millions of citizens are receiving hundreds of dollars a week to remain unemployed; thousands are crossing the southern border illegally; the Keystone XL pipeline was shut down and the Colonial Pipeline was hacked; there’s near-war in the Middle East; and the Democratic-controlled Congress is running amok, in my view.

On the bright side, President Joe Biden does not send out a barrage of mean tweets and doesn’t refer to the mainstream media as enemies of the people. In my view, that’s mainly because the mainstream media are his active cheerleaders.

If you think it’s bad now, just wait for the possible enactment of the federal voting rights bill, implementation of a Green New Deal, statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, elimination of the Senate filibuster and the packing of the Supreme Court.

What else can go wrong? Lord only knows.

Robert Bovie

Manheim Township