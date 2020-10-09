Currently we face three serious crises: COVID-19, a deteriorating environment and racial injustice.

I believe there is a strong correlation among them. Air pollution causes asthma and other lung problems. People with these conditions are more likely to die from COVID-19.

According to the National Resources Defense Council, 68% of Black people live within 30 miles of a coal-fired power plant. Many people of color live in areas where environmental regulations are more frequently violated. They are more likely to live and work in crowded conditions, increasing their risk of contracting COVID-19. People don’t live in unhealthy areas by choice. A primary cause is structural racism.

How has the Trump administration dealt with these problems? Since its early days, it has often denied that human activity is causing climate change, and it has attempted to gut environmental regulations.

The administration was slow, in my view, to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, and it reportedly sought to silence health experts. It has seemingly tried to divide us along racial lines, too.

We need a president and a Congress that will heed and implement the recommendations of health and environmental scientists. We need leadership that will work on the causes of racial injustice and bring us together for a brighter future for all.

Vote accordingly in November.

Wayne Olson

Manheim