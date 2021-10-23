Gee, isn't it fun to hear again those old familiar words — weapons, physicality and trickeration — and to know we have returned to football season. At seemingly no other time in the year do we hear these words used, except when describing the action of a football game.

While “weapons” is a term that’s poorly used and “trickeration” is not accepted as an actual word, “physicality” is used to emphasize the importance of the physical aspects of football, as though the viewer could not determine that without help.

You might think a weapon is a player — a real live participant in the game of football. No, that would be wrong. Instead, the weapon is the passing ability and accuracy of the quarterback. Or it is the kicking ability of a punter, not the punter himself. We may have many weapons on each team, but they are not the players. They are the successful employment of the skills that the player uses in the game.

“Trickeration” is not a word. The word, for some announcers, provides a greater emphasis and sounds somehow more clever and devious than simply tricking the other team.

On another front, and after many years of listening carefully, I am convinced that the major qualification for becoming a meteorologist and hosting a weather program is mastering the phrase “in the way of.” Gone are the days when we could have just plain rain. Now, we must have “in the way of” rain.

Leonard Wood

West Lampeter Township