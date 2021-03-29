On March 9, an editorial cartoon by Jeff Stahler was published in the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section and on the LancasterOnline website with the headline “The Next Generation.” It featured a parent talking to their child about their hope for the future.

The parent states, “Hopefully your generation will be able to talk about it (the times changing) without screaming at each other.” In one sense, I believe this signifies that the next generation will merely argue and scream for change instead of rallying together.

In my view, this cartoon not only depicts the ideals of the future generation in an ill fashion, but it lacks the understanding that our outrage exists because we need change and have failed to realize it through multiple political administrations.

This generation — my generation — wants equality for all individuals, as explained in the Equality Act (U.S. House Resolution 5). This generation wants fair and impartial treatment regardless of sexual orientation, gender, race, etc. This generation wants to secure, full anti-discrimination measures for future generations.

However, this does not happen without making our voices heard. Protests. Social media posts. Rallies. This much noise is mistaken for screaming, but instead, it is a cry for a long-needed change in our society.

As a Lancaster community member, I want to express how important it is to bring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey on board to support the Equality Act so that the wants and needs of all persons can be protected, no matter the change of administration!

Jarred Ford

West Lampeter Township