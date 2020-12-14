Are you a little worried about violence in our streets? Or even civil war of some kind?

What is the opposite of war?

Did you answer “peace”? It seems to me that it’s not peace, it is problem-solving.

You might recognize me as one of the Jesus-Gandhi-King nonviolence advocates who writes to the newspaper occasionally. I’m happy to be characterized that way, but I would prefer not to be pushed into a stereotype of a passive, disengaged spectator to life’s pains and joys.

I think citizenship is more than voting, and America is more than its obsession with war and its great military machine. And let me make a guess here: Way more than half the people in the world would like to agree with this and be friends of America on such terms.

So do we have some common ground with them, and do you have some common ground with me?

When I think of civic duty and engagement beyond voting, I think of conversation, debate and dialogue toward better understandings and human relationships.

That would be problem-solving. And it would be an alternative to violence and war, yes. You could call it peace, as a second step, after problem-solving.

Not easy, you’re right. But are we lazy? Do we only do “easy”?

Let’s focus on finding the solutions that none of us have seen yet, beyond you accepting my idea or me accepting yours.

John K. Stoner

Akron