In the Jan. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section, the op-ed by The Washington Post’s Kathleen Parker (“It's better to know what Trump's thinking”) and a letter to the editor (“Stop censorship by Big Tech”) both expressed the opinion that social media companies “censoring” or blocking former President Donald Trump personally and conservative voices generally is a bad idea.

In my opinion, annoying tweets and hostile insults aren’t the problem here and it isn’t conservatism that’s been blocked. Unlimited conspiracy theories, outrageous lies and calls to violence spewing into the online sphere can be deadly, as we’ve just seen with our own eyes. A steady stream of unfettered hate poisons both those who send it and those who receive it.

A civilized society must be based on the common good, as there is no such thing as absolute freedom. How else do we maintain our union, guarantee justice, provide for our common defense, promote the general welfare and continue to try to secure the blessings of liberty?

It's been more than a week since Twitter and other platforms banned Trump, and I believe the world is a better place because of it.

Gayle Ray

Lititz