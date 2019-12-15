I have noticed that letters to the editor concerning gun violence often call for more gun control, and there is much in that area that can and should be done.
However, there is a spiritual dimension to gun violence that is rarely mentioned. I recently read a book that specifically addresses that issue. It is called “Beating Guns,’’ by Shane Claiborne and Michael Martin. The title refers to the Scripture passage from Micah 4:3 concerning the coming reign of God upon Earth. There will be a time when nations shall “beat their swords into plowshares.’’
The authors believe that many Americans have made the gun their idol. They say, “Idols change us. They possess us.’’ Furthermore, “we are willing to die for idols, kill for them, and sacrifice our children to them.’’ To many, a gun promises “power, control, safety, protection, deliverance, self-confidence, self-determination and ridding the world of evil.’’ A gun can make us feel godlike.
But the problem goes beyond guns. The authors point out that many of us are addicted to violence itself — in our entertainment venues, in the way we seek to solve our personal and political problems, and in the way our government seeks to confront threats from other nations or terrorists.
Claiborne and Martin do hold out hope. Turning from idolatry involves recognizing the problem, repenting, and turning to God’s word and a spiritual community for help. I encourage everyone who is concerned about gun violence to read this book.
Sandra Knaub
Warwick Township