I am writing to express my thoughts on the optional masking policy implemented for the schools in the Manheim Central School District this fall.

I am concerned that the voices expressing personal choice, medical freedom and other anti-mask sentiments may be crying so loudly that other voices may not be heard.

I applaud the spirit of independence that this country was founded upon and continues to enjoy. Freedom of expression and lifestyle choices are fundamental to our way of life.

However, these freedoms must exist within an environment of responsible behavior. Others’ actions must not negatively impact the community in general. Examples might include firing a gun into the air to celebrate, with the result that a stray bullet falls back to earth and injures another party. And that obeying traffic laws mitigates potential injury to other drivers and pedestrians.

Like the above examples, not masking and not getting vaccinated are behaviors that result in measurable negative impacts on the general population of a community.

Numerous examples are manifesting in communities around the nation.The delta variant of COVID-19 has turned a pandemic that was possibly becoming manageable into an expanding danger to the general welfare of our community.

Please consider the impact of your actions on the community of Manheim Central as a whole. Please do not base your decisions about masking on a very vocal group that, in my view, is not concerned about the community but is instead concerned about only themselves.

Donna Sprock Hlavacek

Manheim