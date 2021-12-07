Every day, more than 100 Americans are killed by guns. It’s gotten to the point where I say to myself, “Another week, another school shooting.”

Yet, too many of those willing to shout their “pro-life” positions from the rooftops also howl to the heavens if someone voices the need for sensible gun safety and responsibility. And while we talk about the issue of abortion, would someone tell me what will be done for the “innocent lives” spared, once they are born?

In my view, too many of those shouting “pro-life” are quick to cut the funding of programs that might offer these souls a better life, such as child care, affordable housing, food support and decent health care. All of this, seemingly, because children do not vote and there is a perception that women either don’t vote or vote the way their spouses do. (I believe the actions of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are instructive here.)

An old philosophy holds that if you save a life, you are responsible for it because you interfered with fate. Shouldn’t those who shout “pro-life” be willing also to take responsibility for making sure the person born has a decent chance of enjoying a good life — and not being suddenly cut down by gunfire?

Serious issues require serious solutions, not hollow rhetoric, empty prayers or fancy sloganeering.

Stephen L. Patrick

Mount Joy