“I like clean air and clean water,” said President Donald Trump during a debate, even as his administration has slashed more than 70 environmental regulations designed to protect the public from life-threatening health conditions.

Yet, here in air-polluted Lancaster County, Trump supporters claim to be “pro-life.”

The staggering number of changes to standards for reducing water pollution, toxic substances and carbon dioxide emissions is a nightmare scenario for scientists and should be to everyone who cherishes all of God’s living creations — not just the unborn.

Trump’s anti-science actions could significantly increase greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade, leading to thousands of extra deaths from poor air quality every year.

Yet, Trump supporters say they’re pro-life.

The Trump administration has weakened the role of scientific evidence in its crafting of environmental policy at every turn. External scientific advisory boards and Environmental Protection Agency-funded scientists have been eliminated. These cuts replace the most knowledgeable experts with people whose business interests are at odds with science. One example is Trump’s rollback of restrictions on monitoring the super pollutant methane. This rollback could lead to an additional 5 million metric tons of methane emissions each year.

Yet Trump supporters say they’re pro-life.

Then there’s the devastation of wildlife as well as humans in this year’s wildfires and the melting polar cap, which threatens thousands of creatures and people living along coastlines.

Single-issue pro-lifers should consider the big picture, which includes all living, breathing beings whose existence would be threatened by four more years of Trump’s anti-science and anti-nature actions.

Linda Ross

Marietta