Having grown up in a Catholic family, I understand the moral dilemma of voting for a candidate who supports a woman’s right to chose. I personally find abortion to be abhorrent. Nonetheless, I cannot understand the need to make this a one-issue election.

“Pro-life” should mean more than just anti-abortion. Our current president, in my view, falls squarely on the “anti-life” side when you look at the totality of his words and actions.

Being good stewards of our environment is pro-life. That means accepting and acting on the overwhelming opinion of scientists regarding human-caused environmental impacts. Pro-life means supporting parents by making available affordable housing, safe child care options, early intervention programs and supplemental nutrition education and aid. Defending and improving affordable health care for all is also pro-life — whereas separating young children from their parents is very much anti-life and simply cruel.

Teaching sex education and birth control, and resisting the need to judge the consensual sexual activities of others, would surely help reduce abortions. This would be pro-life.

This president had two years with a Republican majority in both houses of Congress and a conservative majority on the Supreme Court. What legislation did he propose to limit abortion? In his entire life, what did he do in that regard? Based on his own words and actions in the past, I find the president’s anti-abortion stance to be nothing more than a cynical calculation to gain conservative votes. His lack of empathy, his eagerness to hurl insulting words and his now undeniable racism make him the opposite of pro-life.

Jeff DiFrank

Lititz