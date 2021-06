The article “Lawyer: Protester opposed abortion” in the June 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline notes that the attorney for Michael Lopatic says Lopatic’s defense is that he was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to “advance the pro-life cause.”

In my view, true pro-life supporters would not be charged with repeatedly punching one police officer in the head and ripping the body camera off a second officer.

These actions do not seem to be pro-life to me.

Norman B. Saunders

Manor Township