A possible solution to gun violence is for all the people wanting to uphold our Second Amendment to sit down collectively (for a roundtable) and come to some sort of reconciliation that something must change.
You, the gun owners, the National Rifle Association, the manufacturers of firearms and suppliers of these weapons, must come together to make sense of this conflicting madness. Our political institutions can’t or won’t do anything about this issue.
Remember two things: There is nothing on the books that gives you the right to have ammunition, and if you don’t govern yourselves then perhaps someone else will.
You are looking down the barrel of a very soon to be bureaucratic katzenjammer. Their aim is to circumvent the amendment you’ve been hiding behind. Their target is not a bull’s eye, it’s the blind eye in the crosshairs of arrogance.
Dave Welden
Warwick Township